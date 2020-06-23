Strengthening the European segment of its global infrastructure, global provider of cloud and edge solutions G-Core Labs has opened a new point of presence of its hosting and content delivery network in Madrid.
The new PoP in the Spanish capital will offer customers dedicated and virtual servers with protection against DDoS attacks of any complexity and volume, as well as services for fast delivery of content with an average response time of 30 ms as measured by according to Citrix analytical system. It promises to offer access speeds to dedicated servers of at least 10 Gbit/s, without traffic limitations, even in conditions of high loads. New G-Core Labs customers will be able to use a free CDN trial period with 300 GBytes of traffic.
Madrid is regarded by G-Core Labs as a very important location for G-Core Labs global network infrastructure. “Firstly, the Spanish capital is one of the largest economic centres in Europe. By opening a hosting and CDN point in Madrid, we support our corporate clients focused on business in the Western European region,” noted G-Core Labs managing director Andre Reitenbach.
“Secondly, Spain belongs to countries with a high level of Internet penetration, more than 68% of the population are active users of the network, this is more than 31 million internet users every month. At the same time, the country has a double-digit growth rate of e-commerce and is considered as one of unofficial centres of eSports development in the region.”
G-Core Labs also expects the new point of presence in Madrid to be useful both in Spain itself, and among European, Asian and American companies seeking to work effectively in the local and regional markets. It added that its G- content delivery network has repeatedly become the leader in response speed among all major CDN service providers in France, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and other European countries.
G-Core Labs global servers are located in a certified Tier III class data centre and the company provides 5 TB of traffic for free for each dedicated server. The global architecture of G-Core Labs content delivery network, located on five continents, was created by experts on high-load systems. It currently includes over 100 POPs located in more than 65 cities around the world, has more than 5000 peering partners, 300 cache servers and the total network capacity is over 10 Tbit/sec.
The G-Core Labs virtual server, equipped with fast SSD disks, is based on KVM virtualisation technology which is said to guarantee high and uninterrupted performance.
