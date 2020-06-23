AVOD provider Tubi has unveiled new advertising solutions, partnerships with demand side platforms (DSPs) as well as a number of new content offerings to bolster its content library.
Recently acquired by FOX Entertainment, Tubi made its announcement during its inaugural Newfront virtual presentation. It says that with its new advanced frequency management technology it is addressing viewer and buyer frustration with frequency and repetition of ads in OTT environments by developing an advanced frequency tool that caps exposure at the campaign level, regardless of supply source. The technology scans creatives from demand sources to identify and compare the brand and campaign in order to make a determination for delivery.
Tubi says that adding direct buys to OTT media investments, buyers can gain confidence that their intended exposure is never duplicated from their media buys with aggregators and ad networks. This it says results in a better ad experience for consumers, reduced waste, and maximised reach for advertisers.
As regards demand side platform (DSP) Integrations, inherent in Tubi’s tech stack is its proprietary ad server that among other benefits, brings buyers closer to supply through direct integrations with leading demand-side platforms including The Trade Desk, Amobee, Adelphic, and Adobe Ad Cloud. Through these integrations, Tubi assures advertisers that they will have more control over targeting and the ad placements they want coupled with the flexibility to execute larger programmes and sponsorships through programmatic guarantees.
Tubi also announced a number of content deals to further grow its library of premium movies and television shows, many of which will be available for the first time for free. Forthcoming content includes the entire first season of FOX’s LEGO Masters, television’s leading new entertainment series and top co-viewed entertainment program which will begin streaming on Tubi from Autumn 2020.
Tubi will also begin offering content featuring some of the most popular characters from Mattel starting in July. Titles include Barbie Dreamtopia, Enchantimals and WellieWishers.
As a next phase of expanding the diversity of the content library, Tubi will launch later in 2020 Tubi en Español, a dedicated Spanish-language destination within its app. The new offer will contain over 800 titles representing more than 3,000 hours of content. Content partners and additional details about Tubi en Español will be announced later this year.
“This is a pivotal time for Tubi, and for the broader AVOD space, as our relationship with FOX paves the way for a massive opportunity,” commented Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi. “We’re excited to expand on our mission in democratising content for consumers and embodying the power of free.”
Tubi says that adding direct buys to OTT media investments, buyers can gain confidence that their intended exposure is never duplicated from their media buys with aggregators and ad networks. This it says results in a better ad experience for consumers, reduced waste, and maximised reach for advertisers.
As regards demand side platform (DSP) Integrations, inherent in Tubi’s tech stack is its proprietary ad server that among other benefits, brings buyers closer to supply through direct integrations with leading demand-side platforms including The Trade Desk, Amobee, Adelphic, and Adobe Ad Cloud. Through these integrations, Tubi assures advertisers that they will have more control over targeting and the ad placements they want coupled with the flexibility to execute larger programmes and sponsorships through programmatic guarantees.
Tubi also announced a number of content deals to further grow its library of premium movies and television shows, many of which will be available for the first time for free. Forthcoming content includes the entire first season of FOX’s LEGO Masters, television’s leading new entertainment series and top co-viewed entertainment program which will begin streaming on Tubi from Autumn 2020.
Tubi will also begin offering content featuring some of the most popular characters from Mattel starting in July. Titles include Barbie Dreamtopia, Enchantimals and WellieWishers.
As a next phase of expanding the diversity of the content library, Tubi will launch later in 2020 Tubi en Español, a dedicated Spanish-language destination within its app. The new offer will contain over 800 titles representing more than 3,000 hours of content. Content partners and additional details about Tubi en Español will be announced later this year.
“This is a pivotal time for Tubi, and for the broader AVOD space, as our relationship with FOX paves the way for a massive opportunity,” commented Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi. “We’re excited to expand on our mission in democratising content for consumers and embodying the power of free.”