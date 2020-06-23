Boosting its efforts in monetising online video for broadcasters and pay-TV operators, leading Scandinavian streaming technology provider Norigin Media has announced its new AdScan solution.
The artificial intelligence-based tool is designed to detect and mark ad breaks on catch-up TV content, allowing pay-TV operators to explore new monetisation opportunities and offer unique UI/UX experiences on their streaming services.
Norigin Media says that it has designed its product given issues encountered by operators with streaming services regarding SCTE-35 markers in the transcoding process and catch-up recordings. These problems have arisen due to often being based on unsynchronised electronic programme guides (EPG).
AdScan identifies and tags ad breaks with proprietary cue points on VOD files. The marked ad breaks, says Norigin Media, allow pay-TV operators to trim catch-up TV content more accurately, navigate or skip ad breaks on the player and even replace adverts.
The cloud based AdScan platform also has a distributed architecture integrated to an on-premise advert detection agent. This is said to help avoid unnecessary data transfer and replication of media files, allowing short turnaround times within a pay-TV operator’s live-to-VOD workflow. The solution has been successfully trialled with one of the leading TV distributors in the Nordics.
“As pay-TV operators and broadcasters align on distribution agreements and engage on ad monetisation within streaming services, we want to keep the technology simple,” commented Norigin Media CEO Ajey Anand. “AdScan will not only help alleviate complex integrations for OTT service providers, it will result in better user experiences for the consumer.”
