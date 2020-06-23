After unqualified success with its initial European launch, The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment has set 15 September as the launch date for its Disney+ SVOD service in eight more markets across Western and Northern Europe.









It includes original titles including The Mandalorian, the epic first-ever live-action Star Wars series and what became the most downloaded programme ever only weeks after launch in the US; Lady and the Tramp, a live-action re-telling of the 1955 animated classic; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the all-new scripted series set at the real-life East High featured in the hit movies; The World According to Jeff Goldblum docu-series from National Geographic; Marvel’s Hero Project; Encore!, executive produced by the multi-talented Kristen Bell; The Imagineering Story a six-part documentary; animated short film collections SparkShorts and Forky Asks A Question from Pixar Animation Studios.



In September the service will be introduced to Portugal, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, and Luxembourg as well as the crucial lucrative markets of Norway, Denmark and Sweden where global streaming services face stiff competition from local players. The service will retail at €6.99 per month/€69.99 per month in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg; 69 NOK/689 NOK in Norway; 69 SEK/689 in Sweden; 59 DKK/589 DKK in Denmark.



Just as expected, the Disney+ direct-to-consumer streaming service made a huge impact in the first few days of its European launch on 24 March 2020 in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland with as many as 5 million downloads across the seven new markets by 26 March according to research from AppAnnie. B



And in the UK specifically, benefitting from consumers increasingly tuning into streaming services during the Covid-19 pandemic, Disney+ was found in research from Omdia to have attracted 4.3 million subscribers by the end of April 2020.