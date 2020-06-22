Global premium global sports and entertainment platform FITE, which specialises in live combat and special events, has launched on the Netgem online TV service.
Available as a global app, FITE will now be available immediately via Netgem TV’s growing network of ISP operators and enabled Netgem TV devices.
FITE is also available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV. In addition, it supports Vizio SmartCast, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, Vewd, Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of smart TVs.
Long at the rationale for the launch on Netgem TV, the two partners say that televised news and entertainment have achieved a heightened role in the Covid environment, and providing live sports has been challenging for many content providers in the sector. FITE, which cites the UK as its second largest market, says that it has worked hard to provide its viewers and fans with premium PPV events from the likes of AEW, Top Rank, WWE, and Impact Wrestling in the last few months and recently it has ventured into motorsports, movies, and music.
“We’ve been acquiring some amazing exclusive PPV events for our fans,” explained FITE CMO Kim Hurwitz. “We’ll be expanding our slate even further in July when other popular leagues are ready to return, plus adding brand new sports to the mix.”
Also launching on Netgem TV from the brand is a free linear channel called FITE 24/7 which broadcasts a variety of combat events and specials, interviews and more – always on, always free – with new additions added each week.
“We are very excited to welcome FITE into our catalogue,” added Sylvain Thevenot, managing director at Netgem TV. “This new addition, along with previous efforts to provide a diversified content offering for everyone, comes as great news for sports fans, who can find in Netgem TV a wide selection of sports at a very competitive price.”
