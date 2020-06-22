In what could be a portent of the sports rights market in the immediate post-Covid world, pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland and streaming firm DAZN have won the latest batch of rights to show top class German football but at markedly reduced level than the previous deal.
Sky and DAZN are paying collectively €4.4 billion for the rights to show action form the from the 2021/22 to 2024/25 seasons of Bundesliga which was the first of Europe’s big leagues to restart after the coronavirus and which has just been won by Bayern Munich for the eight successive time.
Yet in what could be the indication that the days of an unstoppable juggernaut for sports rights, the new deal is worth €200 million less than the previous rights arrangement which was 85% higher than the previous one.
Full details of the main tranche of the deal have yet to be released but Sky is thought have maintained rights the key Saturday night-time slot for games. DAZN though has been more forthcoming about what it called a transformational agreement and will show exclusive Bundesliga matches every Friday and Sunday match in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. As the exclusive broadcaster of games on two out of three days each week, DAZN will stream 106 matches per season.
“This is a watershed moment in the growth and maturity of sport streaming services and the logical next step as we continue to invest in our most mature market and the future of sport,” said Simon Denyer, DAZN Group CEO commenting on what is said to be the largest package of major domestic football rights ever awarded to a streaming service in Europe.
“The partnership with the DFL [German Football League] is transformational and underlines our long-term commitment to supporting our partners while bringing the best possible sport to fans in an affordable, accessible and flexible way.”
