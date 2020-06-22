While the team gained another point in what is still on track to be a record-breaking season on the pitch, Liverpool FC have broken a record on screen with the admittedly disappointing return to action against local rivals Everton drawing the highest audience in Premier League history.









The big restart of Premier League football following the outbreak of Covid-19 took place on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and then Manchester City v Arsenal. These two fixtures were followed by a full match round beginning on Friday 19 June. All 92 of the held-over games are being shown live on television in the UK. Sky Sports will show 64 games; BT Sport, 20; the BBC will offer four games free-to-air; and after a successful debut in December, Amazon Prime will take another four.



The original schedule was badly affected by the pandemic and was halted in March just before the lockdown with most teams having nine more games of the season to play. In February 2018,



Viewing for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park was boosted by the fact that it was shown on Sky’s free-to-air channel Sky Pick as well as its pay channels and sport platform. The game concluded the first full weekend round of fixtures since the premier League was halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



