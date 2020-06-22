MEGOGO, claimed to be the largest OTT/VOD service in Eastern Europe and CIS, has launched its first interactive 4K channel, [M] 4K, which is designed to offer a collection of the most popular multi-genre movies in Ultra HD (UHD) quality.





[M] 4K is available to users of the company’s TV and Cinema subscription package and will be broadcast on a 24/7 basis and is already available on devices that support 4K UHD. The channel will feature films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Rock the Kasbah, Hotel Mumbai, Then Came You and other famous films released over the last few years.



“MEGOGO keeps on transforming the usual TV. [M] 4K now joins the list of our own interactive channels,” said Ivan Shestakov, strategic development director at MEGOGO. “The channel will allow users to watch cult films in incredible quality 24/7. We are not limiting ourselves to just one 4K channel. We will soon present some more channels with UHD content to the audience.”



is one of over 50 of [M] 4K is available to users of the company’s TV and Cinema subscription package and will be broadcast on a 24/7 basis and is already available on devices that support 4K UHD. The channel will feature films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Rock the Kasbah, Hotel Mumbai, Then Came You and other famous films released over the last few years.“MEGOGO keeps on transforming the usual TV. [M] 4K now joins the list of our own interactive channels,” said Ivan Shestakov, strategic development director at MEGOGO. “The channel will allow users to watch cult films in incredible quality 24/7. We are not limiting ourselves to just one 4K channel. We will soon present some more channels with UHD content to the audience.” [M] 4K is one of over 50 of MEGOGO's own interactive channels . Each [M] channel has its own thematic playlist and functionality, including pause, rewind or fast forward, content selection both from the archive and the upcoming broadcasts, and options of audio tracks or subtitles.