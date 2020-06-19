The average viewer in the UK and Ireland is watching more TV and paying £25 per month for TV services during lockdown says a study by Netgem TV analysing TV consumption patterns across the countries since lockdown measures were implemented.
The leading online TV service provider surveyed over 750 respondents to explore the different ways in which consumers across the UK and Ireland are turning to television to escape from the daily routine in lockdown.
The study confirms a surge in TV consumption across the UK and Ireland and reveals that TV series are the most popular and binge-worthy form of lockdown entertainment, with nearly three-quarters of viewers (73%) watching more across all genres. TV is closely followed by films, watched by 68% more viewers, and news, watched by an extra 57%. A third (33%) of viewers are also watching more YouTube, which is available directly through the Netgem TV platform. Increased news consumption is also likely to be one of the reasons for 33% of overall consumers confirming that they are watching more live TV than they did pre-lockdown, despite the loss of live sports coverage.
The study also found that the average consumer in the UK and Ireland now spends £/€25 month on TV services. By age group, consumers between 41-50 years old are the highest paying customers, with over 40% spending more than £/€50 per month on their TV services. By contrast, 74% of 21-30 year olds spend less than £/€ 20 per month. Millennials were found to be generation cord-cutter, with over 55% of respondents not having a TV provider but paying for two or more streaming services instead.
“The increased demand for series and films shows that the average Briton wants escapism at this time,” commented Netgem TV managing director Sylvain Thevenot. “TV services should be focussing all efforts in making this possible by putting together the best content offer at the lowest possible prices, so that customers can choose providers by content alone rather than having the pain points of comparing shifting prices and cross-referencing limited time deals.”
The study confirms a surge in TV consumption across the UK and Ireland and reveals that TV series are the most popular and binge-worthy form of lockdown entertainment, with nearly three-quarters of viewers (73%) watching more across all genres. TV is closely followed by films, watched by 68% more viewers, and news, watched by an extra 57%. A third (33%) of viewers are also watching more YouTube, which is available directly through the Netgem TV platform. Increased news consumption is also likely to be one of the reasons for 33% of overall consumers confirming that they are watching more live TV than they did pre-lockdown, despite the loss of live sports coverage.
The study also found that the average consumer in the UK and Ireland now spends £/€25 month on TV services. By age group, consumers between 41-50 years old are the highest paying customers, with over 40% spending more than £/€50 per month on their TV services. By contrast, 74% of 21-30 year olds spend less than £/€ 20 per month. Millennials were found to be generation cord-cutter, with over 55% of respondents not having a TV provider but paying for two or more streaming services instead.
“The increased demand for series and films shows that the average Briton wants escapism at this time,” commented Netgem TV managing director Sylvain Thevenot. “TV services should be focussing all efforts in making this possible by putting together the best content offer at the lowest possible prices, so that customers can choose providers by content alone rather than having the pain points of comparing shifting prices and cross-referencing limited time deals.”