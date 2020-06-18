A region-wide industry survey on connected TV in Europe, by AT&T’s advanced advertising company, Xandr, in partnership with the IAB Europe, has found that nearly three-fifths of 58% of respondents reported targeting efficiencies as being a key driver to considering or increasing investment in CTV.





The industry report explored the primary opportunities and challenges of CTV advertising taking a deep dive into the drivers, challenges and adoption of connected TV as a media buying option in a changing TV landscape across Europe. The report offered an inside look at some of the opportunities and challenges around the adoption of CTV, with traditional TV viewing declining, the introduction of data, leaned-in viewership and targeting efficiencies all cited as opportunities for brands.



Among the survey highlights were that 58% of respondents reported targeting efficiencies as being a key driver to considering or increasing investment in CTV. Other challenges included identity issues and fragmentation of supply. Education around CTV also proved to be a problem with 41% of respondents stating lack of understanding of the ecosystem was a key barrier to adopting CTV.



“Our research with the IAB Europe shows that with the development of best practices, industry standards and investment in education, CTV campaigns at scale will translate into an upward tick in ROI for brands,” said Austin Scott, head of video market development EMEA,



