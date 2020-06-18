Canada’s Dome Productions, which claims to be one of North America’s leading production facilities providers, has chosen Grass Valley’s end-to-end open standards-based IP infrastructure and workflows for its latest outside broadcast (OB) truck, UHD5.
The unit, slated to go live in the third quarter of 2020, is designed to handle everything from HD to 4K UHD and HDR to support live sports production for major North American broadcasters, concerts, awards and studio shows.
Grass Valley IP solutions will see use in enabling the production facilities provider to transition from SDI to IP, with the intention of gaining greater flexibility, efficiency and faster setups between events.
At the heart of the new UHD5 truck’s IP workflow will be the GV Orbit dynamic system orchestrator, which provides full system control and configuration and simplifies the deployment of any IP network. Using the interface, operators can easily configure and change systems on the fly. The truck will also contain Grass Valley’s IP switching and routing solutions, MV-821-IP Multiviewers and IQUCP25/50 Gateways.
UHD5 will also host Grass Valley’s Densité 3+ XIP-3901 modular signal processing platform, which delivers multiformat operation and simultaneously processes SDI and IP 4K, 3G, HD and the Audio Live router for live multi-stream IP audio support.
The migration to IP is also intended to allow Dome Productions to support multiple signals on fibre, obtaining more capability from a single vehicle and eliminating the need to deploy multiple trucks at larger events. Looking ahead, IP will be central to helping us remain agile,” explained SVP and general manager Mary Ellen Carlyle. “The ability to have a true end-to-end IP infrastructure and workflow – from glass to glass —means, with our review complete, we are now prepared to make the leap into IP infrastructure. Grass Valley is best placed to help us create a dynamic production environment that is robust and flexible enough to handle any challenges without compromising on performance.”
“As they drive to deliver stunning content across a growing number of platforms, our customers need to find efficient ways to create and maximise the value of their content,” added Grass Valley president Tim Shoulders. “Broadcasters, production companies and managed service providers need agility and scale to meet shifting consumer habits. IP gives our customers the agility they need and opens up new service models and business opportunities. We are very proud that Dome Productions has partnered with Grass Valley as they make the jump to an IP-enabled future.”
