In a move that will see its popular on-demand app land on the global technology leader’s AppGallery, becoming the first service of its kind to launch on the platform in the UK, leading British broadcaster UKTV has entered into a partnership with Huawei.
The deal will see the broadcaster’s UKTV Play on demand app bring a host of new entertainment options now available to download on the Huawei AppGallery. The app is home to some of the UK’s best-loved shows and Huawei users will now be able to stream programmes from UKTV channels Dave, Yesterday and Drama, as well as browse TV episodes and box sets from smartphones and tablets.
Huawei AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei smartphones and tablets, and since launching in April 2018 has become the third largest app marketplace in the world. Available in more than 170 countries, it allows Huawei users to discover and download thousands of apps from around the world. There are over 26 million monthly active AppGallery users across Europe and 420 million monthly active users globally.
Commenting on the deal with UKTV, Anson Zhang, managing director of the UK consumer business group at Huawei, said: “With over 60,000 apps already integrated with Huawei Mobile Services, we are rapidly building the Huawei AppGallery to offer the first real alternative in ten years. We are continuously growing our service to bring our customers more of the apps we know they love, whilst working with some of most innovative developers to create the app store of the future.”
Added Hugo Allen, UKTV Play’s head of commercial: “We’re always looking to make our shows available to our viewers on as many devices and platforms as possible. The launch of UKTV Play on the Huawei AppGallery marks an exciting step for the business. We are thrilled our UK customers can now enjoy instant access to their favourite shows from Dave, Yesterday and Drama channels in an easy and accessible way.”
