In a move that the independent software company for broadband, video and analytics says confirms its leadership position in voice control service and voice assistant software, SoftAtHome has revealed that its technology has been at the heart of Deutsche Telekom’s recently deployed Smart Speaker Mini.
Shortlisted to a design award, the mini version of the Smart Speaker enables German end-users to enjoy voice control of all their Deutsche Telekom connected devices, including the set-top boxes for the Magenta TV IPTV service (pictured).
Employed as a software provider in the area of voice control, SoftAtHome integrated and customised Smart Speaker Mini to include a dual wake-up word with Hallo Magenta, DT’s in-house personal assistant, and Amazon Alexa, to provide a rich voice experience within its ecosystem. The Smart Speaker Mini is integrated into VPaaS, a joint initiative of DT and Orange to deploy a pan-European cloud platform for voice services.
“With our Smart Speaker Mini powered by SoftAtHome, we improve our end-users in-home experience, voice being the next generation of controlling home services,” added Mirko Knoll, tribe lead voice products, Deutsche Telekom.
“We are pleased to contribute to Deutsche Telekom’s strategy of delivering the best experience at home with this mini version of their Smart Speaker,” commented SoftAtHome CEO David Viret-Lange. “Over the years SoftAtHome’s teams have become recognised experts in voice control and smart speaker, enabling the vocal feature on various devices such as set-top boxes or smart speakers, in a push to talk or far-field. We are happy that our expertise has contributed to Deutsche Telekom’s innovative vision.”
Employed as a software provider in the area of voice control, SoftAtHome integrated and customised Smart Speaker Mini to include a dual wake-up word with Hallo Magenta, DT’s in-house personal assistant, and Amazon Alexa, to provide a rich voice experience within its ecosystem. The Smart Speaker Mini is integrated into VPaaS, a joint initiative of DT and Orange to deploy a pan-European cloud platform for voice services.
“With our Smart Speaker Mini powered by SoftAtHome, we improve our end-users in-home experience, voice being the next generation of controlling home services,” added Mirko Knoll, tribe lead voice products, Deutsche Telekom.
“We are pleased to contribute to Deutsche Telekom’s strategy of delivering the best experience at home with this mini version of their Smart Speaker,” commented SoftAtHome CEO David Viret-Lange. “Over the years SoftAtHome’s teams have become recognised experts in voice control and smart speaker, enabling the vocal feature on various devices such as set-top boxes or smart speakers, in a push to talk or far-field. We are happy that our expertise has contributed to Deutsche Telekom’s innovative vision.”