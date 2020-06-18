Further opening up the tap on its deal flow, football-focussed global digital media company Dugout has inked a deal to supply premium football video content to Poland’s leading digital publisher WP SportoweFakty.





Dugout works with football clubs, leagues and federations to help repackage, distribute and monetise their video content. Through Dugout’s team of editors, a club’s brand-safe video is repurposed and localised into digestible videos for digital fans across the world. Once published to the club’s Dugout library, the video is distributed across all of Dugout’s O&O platforms and embedded network of premium publishers globally, reaching a qualified digital football audience.



The service is co-owned by some of the world’s largest clubs, including



WP SportoweFakty claims to be the most popular sports website in Poland, and the deal with Dugout is designed to help reinforce its sports credentials with this domestic audience, but also reach a wider regional readership – particularly with the Polish diaspora in neighbouring countries.



The partnership will bring Dugout premium video content to the Polish audience, and represents a significant step in the region for the business. WP SportoweFakty will have access to Dugout’s collection of archive and behind-the-scenes premium video content from more than 100 top football clubs, national football federations and leagues. Its editorial teams will be able to use Dugout’s video library to complement written content across its websites, and engage with football fans in an enhanced way.



“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with WP SportoweFakty, Poland’s leading publisher and a very popular source of football news and entertainment for the country’s fans,” commented Dugout co-founder and SVP Sebastian Gray. “We will continue bringing the world’s finest football moments to fans in the region at such a critical juncture for the sport, as we emerge from lockdown and live games begin again.”



Added Michał Chabas, managing director of sport department at Dugout works with football clubs, leagues and federations to help repackage, distribute and monetise their video content. Through Dugout’s team of editors, a club’s brand-safe video is repurposed and localised into digestible videos for digital fans across the world. Once published to the club’s Dugout library, the video is distributed across all of Dugout’s O&O platforms and embedded network of premium publishers globally, reaching a qualified digital football audience.The service is co-owned by some of the world’s largest clubs, including Liverpool , Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, A.C. Milan, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. It distributes more than 2,500 brand-safe, professional videos a month, racking up more than 1.84 billion views in 2019.WP SportoweFakty claims to be the most popular sports website in Poland, and the deal with Dugout is designed to help reinforce its sports credentials with this domestic audience, but also reach a wider regional readership – particularly with the Polish diaspora in neighbouring countries.The partnership will bring Dugout premium video content to the Polish audience, and represents a significant step in the region for the business. WP SportoweFakty will have access to Dugout’s collection of archive and behind-the-scenes premium video content from more than 100 top football clubs, national football federations and leagues. Its editorial teams will be able to use Dugout’s video library to complement written content across its websites, and engage with football fans in an enhanced way.“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with WP SportoweFakty, Poland’s leading publisher and a very popular source of football news and entertainment for the country’s fans,” commented Dugout co-founder and SVP Sebastian Gray. “We will continue bringing the world’s finest football moments to fans in the region at such a critical juncture for the sport, as we emerge from lockdown and live games begin again.”Added Michał Chabas, managing director of sport department at Wirtualna Polska: “We were won over by Dugout’s football pedigree and also its data-driven approach. This partnership will satisfy the huge demand for international football content among our audience, and also allow fans to follow the careers of Poland’s most beloved players around the globe.”