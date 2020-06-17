Film and television software-as-a-service (SaaS) VOD analytics and optimisation firm Looper Insights has announced Koch Films as the latest international media owner to have signed up to its digital retail management and optimisation services.





Koch Films is an independent distributor and co-producer is focused on European territories’ aggregators and holds over 3,000 licences in the entertainment market (such as for Parasite pictured). It says that it has a clear, strong need to keep track of all its titles and that Looper Insights will be key to this.



“The co-operation with Looper gives us the necessary insights to optimise our catalogue and keep track of the market, saving manpower when it comes to managing our VOD business,” explained Eileen Garcia, head of digital distribution at Koch Films. “With this opportunity to track and trace our assets over multiple platforms, including live status, pricing, promos and merchandising, we are gaining hugely from the Looper team’s tailored insights and services.”



Lucas Bertrand, co-founder and CEO of Looper Insights, added: "The team and I are really excited to be working with the premier European aggregator Koch Films. Our role is to provide them with near real-time data and insights that help drive their sales and gives them a competitive edge. We're looking forward to expanding our coverage of European territories and continuing to build predictive distribution tools alongside our partners."