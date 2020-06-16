Aiming to enable viewing homes to enjoy its content on a range of devices, Switzerland’s national public broadcaster SRG SSR has selected Kaltura TV platform for its new Play Suisse multi-language cloud TV service.
SRG SSR claims to offer Switzerland’s largest programming catalogue, through original productions and licensed content. The company says that it is keen to expand the online reach of its content beyond its existing broadcasting audience base, now numbering 3.8 million Swiss homes. A top strategic priority for SRG SSR in 2020 is the development of a video-on-demand streaming service that will offer its Swiss viewing audience a wide range of content, available across languages through subtitling and dubbing.
Play Suisse will deliver content to viewers in Swiss-German, French, Italian and Rumantsch on a range of devices including connected TVs, smartphones and tablets. Viewers will be able to enjoy access to an extensive array of Swiss programming on-demand as well as popular third-party content.
The Kaltura TV Platform will form the backbone of the new service and the new project expands upon Kaltura’s existing partnership with SRG SSR. Kaltura has been technology partner to Swiss-TXT, SRG SSR’s subsidiary company since 2016. In planning its ambitious new service, SRG SSR conducted an assessment process to evaluate Kaltura’s technology and operational quality, which included regular workshops and extensive demonstrations. Following a proof-of-concept phase, SRG SSR determined that Kaltura was to be the broadcaster’s cloud TV technology provider of choice.
The new service will include several advanced capabilities that fit its specific needs. For example, the Kaltura Operator Console will enable SRG SSR to manage its content catalogue, metadata, multi-language translations and captions, all in streamlined workflows that can be monitored and tracked to learn and improve the service as it evolves.
“Broadcasters and media companies everywhere are quickly turning to Cloud TV as the engine of content distribution and the best way to reach their audiences wherever they may be,” said Nuno Sanches, general manager, media and telecom at Kaltura. “We are proud to help SRG SSR with its Cloud TV transformation, particularly now when delivering engaging TV is more important than ever.”
