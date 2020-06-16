The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe is now a longer one as leading global animated series network Cartoon Network EMEA has announced that it is working on creating a long-form series of the award-winning programme.
The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe tells the tale of Ivandoe, a delusional young prince who has embarked on an epically silly quest to Eagle Mountain, in search of the legendary Golden Feather. Accompanied by his squire and best friend Bert, they travel through the Five Kingdoms, encountering royal rivals and magical fairy tale creatures.
Created by Danish animators Christian Bøving-Andersen and Eva Lee Wallberg of Copenhagen-based Sun Creature Studio – who began their animation careers on Cartoon Network’s EMEA-produced global hit series The Amazing World of Gumball – the comedy series of 10 x 3-minute shorts now has an order of 20 x 11-minute episodes. “It has been such an exciting journey creating The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe and seeing how well people have responded to the show,” said Bøving-Andersen and Wallberg in a joint statement. “We are now very happy to continue Ivandoe’s quests in a longer format, with even more silly characters and adventures, and we are very grateful to our magnificent team and to Cartoon Network for making this happen.”
The new series is being produced by Cartoon Network EMEA in partnership with Sun Creature Studio and is being developed and co-written with executive producer Daniel Lennard, who also oversaw development on Gumball and Cartoon Network Studios’ Apple & Onion.
It is the latest European original to be commissioned by Cartoon Network, continuing, said the network, its commitment to investing in talent and content in the region. Added Daniel Lennard: “It’s been great fun working on this spectacularly silly show, bringing a cast of flawed but loveable characters to life. As with Gumball, we’ve created a self-contained world for kids – of all ages – to enjoy. It somehow makes complete sense, whilst at the same time making absolutely no sense whatsoever.”
