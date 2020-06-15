Claimed to be the country's most varied on-demand service with more than 5,000 programmes - including films in every genre, series, documentaries, lifestyle programmes, childrens content and music - AMC Selekt has begun life on Vodafone TV in Spain.
AMC Selekt will offer on-demand content from 11 AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) thematic channels, which include AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, Somos, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música (pictured).
The content is available at no additional cost for customers of the packages Vodafone launched in Spain in 2019 and is arranged in a number of packs. All content included on AMC Selekt is available in HD and 4K quality, on all compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and PCs.
Seriesfans and Serieslovers Packs will contain AMC Selekt series, with on-demand content from channels AMC and XTRM; Cinefans Pack has AMC Selekt films with on-demand movies from channels Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK and Somos; Documentary Pack containing AMC Selekt documentaries and entertainment with on-demand content from channels Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa and Sol Música; the Kids Pack offering AMC Selekt kids with on-demand childrens content from channel Canal Panda.
In terms of content, users will have access to exclusive series of international prestige such as Dispatches from Elsewhere, Das Boot, Wisting,Philharmonia, Made in Italy, This Close, Non Mentire and The Swell and a large selection of films such as The Godfather (parts I, II and III), Chinatown, A Beautiful Mind, Airplane!, Rango, the Meet the Parents film series, The Truman Show and The Host, directed by recent Academy Award-winner Bong Joon-ho; along with essential Spanish films such as The Dumbfounded King, Jamón Jamón, Sister Citroën, The Holy Innocents and Come to Germany, Pepe.
Through the new offer, Vodafone TV said that it had had established itself as the largest film and series aggregator with more than 16,000 different films ] and series and more than 95,000 total programmes on-demand. “With this launch we take a further step in our strategy of bringing the best content to our clients offered in the simplest way possible through our platform,” said Ignacio García-Legaz, director of Vodafone TV in Spain. “With AMC Selekt we continue to offer a significant volume of films and series, and we reinforce our position as the largest content aggregator through a unique user experience.”
Added Manuel Balsera, EVP and managing director of AMCNISE: “On-demand content has become more important than ever, and this alliance with Vodafone TV, one of the main television operators in Spain, reinforces our priority to provide exclusive and acclaimed programming to local audiences. AMC Selekt is the most diverse channel network library in Spain with a broad variety of themes and formats catered to all tastes, and this launch builds on our long-term partnership with Vodafone TV.”
