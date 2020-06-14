As the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) surge that began as lockdowns went into operation continue, research from film and TV search engine Reelgood has rated the value that the popular services are offering and has rated Amazon Prime Video as leader of the pack.
Explaining the rationale for its research, Reelgood said that with new streaming services launching left and right, it believed it was easy for consumers to get ‘confused and overwhelmed.’ Thus it felt necessary to question whether users were getting their money’s worth out of all the platforms.
Reelgood ran the numbers on the six major streaming services — Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV+ — to find out which one offered best value. Ultimate looking at a number of criteria, the analysis showed that Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO Max offered best value.
In terms of content quantity, Prime Video had the largest content library with 15,048 movies and TV shows available to all subscribers. Second was Netflix with 5,721 and Hulu in third with only 2,771. It was a close call between the top two in terms of the quality measurement Prime Video was in the lead, with Netflix and HBO Max coming in second and third with 424 and 421 high-quality movies respectively. Reelgood noted that considering HBO Max has only just launched, the service seemed off to a good start.
Reelgood's research found that it was a close call between Netflix and Prime Video for best streaming service for those wanting high-quality content. It said for those wanting critically acclaimed movies, and in quality, go with Prime Video. But for those who preferred original and highly-rated TV shows, Netflix was in Reelgood’s opinion ‘undoubtedly’ the best option.
