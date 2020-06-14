Continuing the rapid pace of its current deal flow, NENT Studios UK has inked a rights contract with Banijay Italia for its studio-based, primetime entertainment format Top Ten.
Initially created by Monster for NRK in Norway, Top Ten was conceived as a hosted music game show, in which two teams of two celebrities compete to uncover the top ten hits of a given year. The celebrities undertake challenges and answer quiz questions to reveal the song titles, while artists from the year in question are interviewed. All top ten songs are featured during each episode, along with a performance of the year’s biggest hit by a special guest.
Top Ten has been a hit in Norway, with two series so far on NRK and a regular audience share of over 50%. In Italy, the format has been tweaked and will see other popular culture top-tens, such as film and television, joining the music hits. Rai Uno’s version will be hosted by popular TV presenter Carlo Conti. Banijay Italia has just gone into production on Top Ten. this week, with the local version premiering on Rai Uno. A further three live episodes will run on Friday evenings, starting from 19 June.
Commenting on the deal, Francesco Lauber, Banijay Italia CCO, adds: “We are most excited to be bringing a new entertainment show into primetime on Rai Uno. Top Ten’s mix of popular culture, fun and nostalgia makes it a perfect show for the whole family and a wonderful antidote to the challenges of the past few months living in lockdown.”
Lucy Roberts, NENT Studios UK’s senior sales manager added: “Banijay Italia has proved a great fan of Top Ten, demonstrating that format deals can not only still be done during this uncertain pandemic period but also that studio-based shows can be made quickly and safely. We are delighted to partner with the team at Banijay and are full of admiration for them in getting this wonderful version of Top Ten off the ground and on to the screen in record time.”
