Bringing higher speeds into more connected homes in the country, CommScope has revealed that more than a million Vodafone Germany subscribers are using its DOCSIS 3.1 Touchstone TG3442 Gateway to gain download speeds of up to 1Gbps.
CommScope says the broadband industry continues to see a 20-30% average increase in bandwidth use every year, as people tap into more connected technology to work from home, online learning, video chatting, live gaming, and TV. It adds that given this extra demand, and associated increased strain on networks since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, by opting for next-generation broadband technology such as DOCSIS 3.1 users will be able to bring across the home emerging services such as cloud gaming, virtual reality entertainment and 4K video streaming services.
Specifically in the case of Vodafone Germany, it says that by deploying CommScope’s DOCSIS 3.1 modems, the telco’s customers will have improved broadband speed, lower latency and increased energy efficiency.
To enable such speeds and smart capacity management, the Touchstone TG3442 Gateway is supported by the E6000 converged cable access platform (CCAP). This is said to mean that Vodafone Germany can deliver the high speeds its customers require, with intelligent software-driven orchestration to manage capacity and connectivity, as well as providing best-in-class analytics on network performance.
CommScope asserts that the 1Gbit/s device offers unparalleled WAN and LAN network performance and serves as the hub of service delivery in the subscriber’s home. “Today, more than ever, people expect their connectivity to be there no matter if they are working from home, the kids are playing games or if they are finishing their eLearning assignments,” said Phil Sorsky, senior vice president of service providers for EMEA, CommScope. “Vodafone Germany is laying the framework for a new connected world as we see how crucial the Internet is in keeping our society functioning in the face of rapid and unpredictable change.”
