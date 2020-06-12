Further bolstering the growth of the country’s rapidly expanding over-the-top (OTT) industry, the Eros Now Select entertainment platform is now available to customers in India through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app.
After its successful launch in the US and Canada, Eros Now Select is the first Indian service available through Apple TV channels in India. Eros Now Select offers catalogue consisting of Bollywood films, originals and short-format content from the Eros Quickie service among other content. Subscribers of Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can now access popular films such as Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Goliyon Ki Rasleela, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and original series across varied genres such as Smoke, Side Hero, Flip, Salute Siachen, amongst others that will keep audiences captivated.
The Apple TV app also features the Apple TV+ direct-to-consumer service. The app runs on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, in addition to Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.
Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said: “Eros Now Select caters to the growing demand for online streaming. We’re looking forward to bringing our content library to Apple customers in India through Apple TV channels."
