Seeing increasing demand and investment for the platform, digital media measurement software provider DoubleVerify has launched a new transparency and reporting solution for connected TV (CTV) inventory.
The new solution is designed to give CTV buyers full transparency and accurate data on where their campaigns are running across all major CTV devices.
According to research from Nielsen, CTV viewership has grown steadily during the Covid-19 pandemic, boosting streaming video consumption by nearly 40%. DoubleVerify says that with the shift, advertisers are following audiences with their media investment. In addition, DoubleVerify said that IAB research has found that more than a third (35%) of advertisers have adjusted their in-market tactics as a result of the virus, with 35% of that group increasing CTV investments, specifically.
Yet as advertisers continue to navigate COVID-19, shifting budgets to CTV inventory and platforms, DoubleVerify noted that the need to understand performance and measurability across the channel is now more important than ever. Yet it said that a lack of standardised CTV app identifiers has limited transparency.
Manufacturers, app developers and SSPs all generate their own CTV app IDs and as a result said DoubleVerify, one CTV app can have as many as five or more different IDs. With no standard ID to transact on or measure against, CTV advertisers have limited visibility into where their ads run. This affects targeting, brand safety, fraud prevention, and measurement. In response. DoubleVerify revealed that an analysis of its partners found that the IAB’s naming adoption rate currently sits at just 23%.
DoubleVerify’s new solution is designed to bring transparency to CTV campaigns, mapping app names across platforms and devices, and normalising them per IAB standards. At launch, more than 6,000 apps have been mapped across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, PlayStation, LG TV, and generic smart TVs.
“[Our] mission is to give advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investment, regardless of platform, channel or format,” explained Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. “With our new solution, CTV advertisers can get consistent evaluation standards, making it easier to track campaign quality and performance.”
