In response to Covid-19 restrictions that put paid to a string of highly anticipated fashion events supporting their work, broadcaster Lorraine Keane and Oxfam Ireland have partnered with Axonista for a virtual version of their annual Fashion Relief campaign.
Fashion Relief was started by Lorraine Keane in May 2018. All profits support Oxfam’s work in some of the world’s poorest countries, helping people to lift themselves out of poverty and thrive as well as saving lives when disaster strikes.
Given that Lorraine Keane and Oxfam Ireland were not able to fulfil their original schedule, they tapped Axonista to provide virtual interactive and shoppable solutions in video to reach an even larger online audience. Launching on 12 June 2020, Fashion Relief TV is an always-on platform enabling viewers to watch back and shop at any time. Each 30-minute programme will also allow viewers to click and buy from any device. Each Friday at 19:00 on fashionrelief.ie, the Fashion Relief TV will update the shop with new hand-picked clothes, accessories and shoes which can be purchased and posted directly to consumers.
Axonista’s technology already sees use with leading streaming apps and its customers include QVC, Virgin Media, The Home Shopping Network, VideoElephant, WaterBear and the Irish Film Institute.
The team used the Ediflo video CMS platform to open up the online audience opportunity for Lorraine and the Oxfam team which worked in lockdown to create the video assets, which were then curated in Ediflo. Interactive features and ecommerce functionality enabled them to create an end to end shopping experience.
“We were delighted to bring our interactive video technology to the aid of Fashion Relief,” said Axonista CEO Claire McHugh. “We’ve learned a lot about shoppable video through our work with global brands like QVC and the Home Shopping Network. This campaign is truly remarkable, both for its inherent sustainability and meaningful impact on communities ravaged by climate change, who need our support now more than ever.”
Lorraine Keane added: “It was such a disappointment to have to postpone the rest of our Fashion Relief 2020 events after so much preparation, so we are delighted to be partnering with Axonista to bring Fashion Relief straight to an online audience. When you support Fashion Relief, you’re helping to raise vital funds for people in dire need …across the world - funds that are needed more now than ever before.”
Fashion Relief Friday launches on Friday 12 June 2020 at 19:00 on www.fashionrelief.ie
Given that Lorraine Keane and Oxfam Ireland were not able to fulfil their original schedule, they tapped Axonista to provide virtual interactive and shoppable solutions in video to reach an even larger online audience. Launching on 12 June 2020, Fashion Relief TV is an always-on platform enabling viewers to watch back and shop at any time. Each 30-minute programme will also allow viewers to click and buy from any device. Each Friday at 19:00 on fashionrelief.ie, the Fashion Relief TV will update the shop with new hand-picked clothes, accessories and shoes which can be purchased and posted directly to consumers.
Axonista’s technology already sees use with leading streaming apps and its customers include QVC, Virgin Media, The Home Shopping Network, VideoElephant, WaterBear and the Irish Film Institute.
The team used the Ediflo video CMS platform to open up the online audience opportunity for Lorraine and the Oxfam team which worked in lockdown to create the video assets, which were then curated in Ediflo. Interactive features and ecommerce functionality enabled them to create an end to end shopping experience.
“We were delighted to bring our interactive video technology to the aid of Fashion Relief,” said Axonista CEO Claire McHugh. “We’ve learned a lot about shoppable video through our work with global brands like QVC and the Home Shopping Network. This campaign is truly remarkable, both for its inherent sustainability and meaningful impact on communities ravaged by climate change, who need our support now more than ever.”
Lorraine Keane added: “It was such a disappointment to have to postpone the rest of our Fashion Relief 2020 events after so much preparation, so we are delighted to be partnering with Axonista to bring Fashion Relief straight to an online audience. When you support Fashion Relief, you’re helping to raise vital funds for people in dire need …across the world - funds that are needed more now than ever before.”
Fashion Relief Friday launches on Friday 12 June 2020 at 19:00 on www.fashionrelief.ie