In a move marking the second collaboration between the UK and Australian ViacomCBS-owned free-to-air broadcasters, Channel 5 and Network 10 are to co-fund the production of a new eight-part series, The Royals Revealed.









It will aim to examine the tension between love and duty, the changing face of the monarchy and the private side of the family, the series will bring fresh perspectives to key events and relationships. The series is set to air on both networks later this year.



“The British Monarchy is an endlessly fascinating subject, evidenced by the success we’ve had so far on Channel 5 with our other royal strands. Being able to provide a fresh angle on some of the best-known royal events and sagas is something we know will appeal to our audience,” commented Cherry Yeandle, senior manager, acquisitions and co-productions,



founder/managing director, David Notman-Watt added: “We are delighted to be partnering up with



Channel 5 and Network 10’s announced their first joint co-funded production in the form of scripted mini-series With Intent late in 2019. Produced by UK indie Back2back Productions and will be deficit financed by Parade Media Group, the series will take viewers on a journey through all aspects of the British Monarchy, past and present. Focussed on the most influential Royal family members, the series will unpick their personal stories to explore what the producers says are the bigger issues at the heart of the monarchy.It will aim to examine the tension between love and duty, the changing face of the monarchy and the private side of the family, the series will bring fresh perspectives to key events and relationships. The series is set to air on both networks later this year.“The British Monarchy is an endlessly fascinating subject, evidenced by the success we’ve had so far on Channel 5 with our other royal strands. Being able to provide a fresh angle on some of the best-known royal events and sagas is something we know will appeal to our audience,” commented Cherry Yeandle, senior manager, acquisitions and co-productions, Channel 5. “The project is also enabling us to build on our relationship and synergies with Network 10 in Australia.” Back2back Productions founder/managing director, David Notman-Watt added: “We are delighted to be partnering up with Parade Media Group, on The Royals Revealed, an ambitious and timely series that will shed new light on some of the most important events in recent Royal history.”Channel 5 and Network 10’s announced their first joint co-funded production in the form of scripted mini-series With Intent late in 2019.