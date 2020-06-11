In a move that it says paves the way for a more connected country, Telefónica-owned UK comms operator O2 has broadened the reach of its growing 5G network to 60 towns and cities in the UK adding the likes of Aberdeen, Brighton and Oxford to the locations covered.
The O2 5G network was first switched on in the UK in October 2019 and the operator committed to offering 5G capability to 50 towns and cities by the summer of 2020. The operator sees its next generation 5G network as crucial in developing the national digital infrastructure, helping customers and businesses to support the economy as the UK emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.
5G is seen as particularly crucial to the video industry. In February 2020, O2 released research showing the transformative impact 5G connectivity could have on the UK’s live entertainment industry predicting that 5G could boost the sector by as much as £2.3 billion over the next 10 years. It noted that it could rejuvenate live experiences with the likes of technology such as virtual and augmented reality, both of which will benefit from faster connectivity.
In addition, O2 forecast that 5G would drive what it said would be a revolutionised pre-event experience in connected venues, offering fans the chance to seamlessly access and enjoy activities ahead of the show with their very own personalised highlights reel sent directly to their device as event organisers harness the connectivity of multiple camera angles and the superfast network.
O2’s 5G network will continue to have no premium, and includes its ‘limitless’ tariff, offering consumers unlimited data browsing, as well as its existing custom plans.
The 5G announcement comes just as O2 also announced that it had reached 10,000 sites for its first-to-market LTE-M (Long Term Evolution, category M1) network, which will power IoT devices and which will lay the foundation for Britain’s smart cities, businesses and homes.
