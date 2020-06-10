In a deal that is set to increase its streaming presence in the country, the US version of the TV5MONDE service has reached an agreement with FaceBank Group to bring its network to the fuboTV live TV streaming platform.





Added TV5MONDE US COO Patrice Courtaban: “We’re very happy to work with fuboTV, one of the leading live TV streaming platforms in the US. TV5MONDE is widely recognized for bringing a wealth of premium French language entertainment programming, movies and when the leagues return, unique, best-in-class sports coverage to viewers from the leading league games to weekly Ligue 1 soccer games, Top 14 rugby regular season matches and the league’s Championship match, to name a few.” TV5MONDE provides a variety of premium French language programming much of which is subtitled in English. Its programming also ranges from international sports coverage such as the new season of Ligue 1 football and rugby. Additional TV5MONDE channels will launch at a later date.Available immediately, TV5MONDE USA will be packaged along with the added bonus of the TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand line-up of new films. TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand offers recent theatrical releases, the majority of which are having their US premiere, as well as a broad range of French film classics. Cinema On Demand provides up to 30 new movies a month and in some months will feature a variety of films tied to special seasonal themes. The initial will include All About Yves, The Mystery of Henri Pick, and The Emperor of Paris.Commenting on the, Mihir Shah, senior director, content strategy and acquisition at fuboTV sai d : “We are listening to what our customers want and, in these unprecedented times, there is a strong appetite for more entertainment content and, as sports gradually begin to return, international leagues. TV5MONDE is a great complement to our existing fuboTV channel line-up and strengthens our multicultural Hispanic, Portuguese and Italian programming with French content.”Added TV5MONDE US COO Patrice Courtaban: “We’re very happy to work with fuboTV, one of the leading live TV streaming platforms in the US. TV5MONDE is widely recognized for bringing a wealth of premium French language entertainment programming, movies and when the leagues return, unique, best-in-class sports coverage to viewers from the leading league games to weekly Ligue 1 soccer games, Top 14 rugby regular season matches and the league’s Championship match, to name a few.”