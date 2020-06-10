More success for SPI/FilmBox in its home region of East Europe, this time with Bulgarian television operator, telco and internet service provider Telecable which has signed their first channel distribution deal with the content provider.





“We are delighted to be partnering with The deal will see the Bulgarian operator take ten in-demand channels from SPI’s expansive portfolio, including the flagship movie channel, FilmBox. Telecable subscribers will have access to SPI international’s most sought-after channels, including their flagship movie channel FilmBox, which reaches 30 million households worldwide. In all viewers will get to enjoy four movie channels – FilmBox, FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Plus and FilmBox Arthouse – and a wide range of thematic channels that offer a variety of programming dedicated to gaming, documentaries, sports, music, fashion and more.Other channels included in the deal are: FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon , FightBox Fast&FunBox DocuBox, FashionBox and 360 TuneBox.Commenting on the deal, Telecable AD CEO Angel Vassilev “We are happy with the opportunity to distribute FilmBox channels through the Telekabel network and we believe that the only way to make our customers more satisfied is to give them new and quality films, sports, shows and entertainments, all of this in the FilmBox channels.”“We are delighted to be partnering with Telecable to bring ten popular channels from SPI’s wonderful world of great entertainment o the Bulgarian audience,” added Murat Muratoğlu, head of distribution at SPI International. “These ten channels feature versatile content for every taste, ranging from movies to lifestyle programming, which we are confident the Bulgarian audience will enjoy very much.”