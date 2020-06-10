Quality of experience, testing and monitoring technology firm Witbe has signed a strategic partnership with Testronic to develop what it says will be cost-effective and reliable automated QA and quality of experience (QoE) services to platforms and content owners.





“In our continued effort to embrace and leverage automation, we have found that Witbe says that by collaborating with the provider of international quality assurance (QA), localisation QA and compliance for the film, television and games industries, it will be able to offer ‘state-of-the-art’ streaming quality testing capabilities, by further expanding in-territory testing with easy set-up with valuable and actionable data, allowing them to improve the QoE of any digital service. Live sports and other events are seen as key use cases.“Streaming companies are looking to reduce overheads, while still delivering high quality streams,” said Chris Parry, Testronic vice president of strategic partnerships EMEA explaining the launch.“In our continued effort to embrace and leverage automation, we have found that the Witbe technology most effectively suits our needs by delivering more efficient, adaptable and scalable testing and monitoring solutions. It also gives us the ability to test using actual devices in any location without the need for being physically present.”