Boosting its combined package of transactional video-on-demand (TVOD), advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) bundles, Rakuten TV has added international premium streaming service Starzplay to its portfolio.
The new partnership is designed to consolidate Rakuten TV’s growth across Europe, with its recent launches of other third-party channels, allowing users to find a range of entertainment content. Starzplay offers exclusive access to original series, acquired content and a blockbuster movie library featuring thousands of titles. Exclusive premium programming includes The Great, the upcoming genre-bending series from Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara (The Favourite), starring Elle Fanning (Maleficent, Mary Shelley) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men, Tolkien), which premieres on 18 June.
At launch, it will also feature Jerry Bruckheimer-fronted crime series Hightown; Starz Original series Power Book II: Ghost starring Oscar-nominee Mary J. Blige; plus curated content such as psychological horror series Castle Rock from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams starring Lizzy Caplan and Tim Robbins, comedy-drama series Ramy and The Act starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King.
Starzplay will be accessible through the Rakuten TV pre-installed app on smart TVs and its branded remote control across the main TV manufacturers, allowing users in Spain, UK, Italy, France and Germany direct access to the platform. It will also be available on web and mobile devices.
Commenting on the launch, Teresa López, Rakuten TV European content director said: “Starzplay will allow us to enrich our current proposition providing an always more varied and extensive offer within the platform, we are very excited about this new launch. At Rakuten TV we are eager to continue reinforcing our content offer in order to provide the best quality content and a complete experience to our users just one click away.”
“This multi-territory partnership creates an exciting opportunity for Starzplay to expand our reach in the marketplace and introduce new audiences to our vast library of compelling series and films,” added Superna Kalle, executive vice president, international digital networks for Starzplay owner Starz. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with European viewers through Rakuten TV who shares our commitment to providing audiences with premium content paired with a user-friendly experience.”
