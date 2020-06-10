Aiming to enable content owners and distributors to expand video-on-demand inventory sales, Comcast Technology Solutions and FreeWheel have announced a new solution designed to bring programmatic capabilities to premium set-top-box (STB) VOD video inventory.
The companies believe that the creative conditioning of advertisers’ video creative requires special considerations in the STB VOD advertising environment, requirements which to date have hindered the ability to offer this premium inventory programmatically. This new solution solves for these complexities with the speed required for automated bidding within FreeWheel’s unified auction structure.
Comcast Technology Solutions and FreeWheel are confident that the new solution will allow both content owners and distributors to offer advertisers access to STB VOD content, unifying it with other inventory sold programmatically across connected TV and digital video channels. The new solution combines the ad targeting capabilities of FreeWheel’s ad decision engine with the ad creative distribution capabilities of Comcast Technology Solutions’ Ad Store, providing real-time, creative conditioning and distribution to all STB VOD MVPD end points.
Through the launch, FreeWheel says that it will become one of the first technology providers to offer targeted, STB VOD inventory to agencies and advertisers via programmatic demand-side platforms. “Our key goal is to ensure buyers and sellers can seamlessly transact across all content types and allow for our robust data and decisioning capabilities to work wherever viewers are watching premium video,” said general manager Dave Clark.
“Working with Comcast Technology Solutions to bring set-top box VOD into the mix is an enormous step forward. Allowing programmatic, marketplace access to this growing viewership segment will open new sources of growth to our supply-side clients, and just as importantly, will allow advertisers to tap into this premium, living room quality content as part of their unified video strategy.”
“Video-on-demand content has skyrocketed in importance in terms of video viewership, as consumers flock to the engaged, big-screen viewing environment in their own living rooms. However, until today, it has not been possible to effectively monetise this content in the same programmatic fashion as other video inventory,” added Richard Nunn, vice president and general manager of advertiser solutions at Comcast Technology Solutions. “By enabling unified programmatic auctions and seamless distribution of ad assets across all inventories including STB VOD, we are helping programmers and distributors open up new opportunities for advertisers.”
Comcast Technology Solutions and FreeWheel are confident that the new solution will allow both content owners and distributors to offer advertisers access to STB VOD content, unifying it with other inventory sold programmatically across connected TV and digital video channels. The new solution combines the ad targeting capabilities of FreeWheel’s ad decision engine with the ad creative distribution capabilities of Comcast Technology Solutions’ Ad Store, providing real-time, creative conditioning and distribution to all STB VOD MVPD end points.
Through the launch, FreeWheel says that it will become one of the first technology providers to offer targeted, STB VOD inventory to agencies and advertisers via programmatic demand-side platforms. “Our key goal is to ensure buyers and sellers can seamlessly transact across all content types and allow for our robust data and decisioning capabilities to work wherever viewers are watching premium video,” said general manager Dave Clark.
“Working with Comcast Technology Solutions to bring set-top box VOD into the mix is an enormous step forward. Allowing programmatic, marketplace access to this growing viewership segment will open new sources of growth to our supply-side clients, and just as importantly, will allow advertisers to tap into this premium, living room quality content as part of their unified video strategy.”
“Video-on-demand content has skyrocketed in importance in terms of video viewership, as consumers flock to the engaged, big-screen viewing environment in their own living rooms. However, until today, it has not been possible to effectively monetise this content in the same programmatic fashion as other video inventory,” added Richard Nunn, vice president and general manager of advertiser solutions at Comcast Technology Solutions. “By enabling unified programmatic auctions and seamless distribution of ad assets across all inventories including STB VOD, we are helping programmers and distributors open up new opportunities for advertisers.”