Cloud-managed mobile and remote solutions video transport and Internet connectivity provider Dejero has introduced new short-depth versions of its 1U rack-mounted WayPoint receiver and CuePoint return video and teleprompter server to its portfolio.
The smaller chassis of WayPoint 50 and CuePoint 50 are said to be ideal for remote production vehicles where space is at a premium, and for portable flyaway kits that simplify transport and enable rapid response in case of a disaster recovery scenario or for contingency preparedness as part of a broader business continuity plan. The company recently deployed advanced release versions of the new WayPoint 50 and CuePoint 50 as part of a portable flyaway kit to support a facility with its complete evacuation in response to social distancing regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new WayPoint 50 single-output compact receiver reconstructs video transported over multiple IP connections from a Dejero transmitter, decodes HEVC or AVC and then outputs to SDI or MPEG-TS workflows In addition to in-vehicle and portable kit installation, use cases for WayPoint 50 include work for stations that need just a single output for their broadcast workflow.
The CuePoint 50 return feed server sends low-latency live programme video and teleprompter feeds to on-air presenters, camera operators, and other production personnel in the field, to help them stay synchronised with central production during live broadcasts and allow them to adjust their on-camera position to account for overlays and graphics. Up to eight output feeds can be viewed on tablets, smartphones, or regular monitors.
“Broadcast equipment that’s quick to deploy is critical in disaster recovery scenarios and to have on hand as part of contingency planning,” said Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management at Dejero commenting on the launches.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has seen broadcasters having to quickly evacuate their buildings and move equipment to secure locations. And increasingly, we’ve seen broadcasters needing to move critical equipment from their stations that may be in the path of hurricanes or severe flooding. That’s why we’ve added compact, quickly deployable versions of our receivers and servers to our portfolio that can go anywhere, helping ensure business continuity in these challenging scenarios, while also providing more options for remote broadcasts.”
The new WayPoint 50 single-output compact receiver reconstructs video transported over multiple IP connections from a Dejero transmitter, decodes HEVC or AVC and then outputs to SDI or MPEG-TS workflows In addition to in-vehicle and portable kit installation, use cases for WayPoint 50 include work for stations that need just a single output for their broadcast workflow.
The CuePoint 50 return feed server sends low-latency live programme video and teleprompter feeds to on-air presenters, camera operators, and other production personnel in the field, to help them stay synchronised with central production during live broadcasts and allow them to adjust their on-camera position to account for overlays and graphics. Up to eight output feeds can be viewed on tablets, smartphones, or regular monitors.
“Broadcast equipment that’s quick to deploy is critical in disaster recovery scenarios and to have on hand as part of contingency planning,” said Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management at Dejero commenting on the launches.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has seen broadcasters having to quickly evacuate their buildings and move equipment to secure locations. And increasingly, we’ve seen broadcasters needing to move critical equipment from their stations that may be in the path of hurricanes or severe flooding. That’s why we’ve added compact, quickly deployable versions of our receivers and servers to our portfolio that can go anywhere, helping ensure business continuity in these challenging scenarios, while also providing more options for remote broadcasts.”