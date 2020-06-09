After eleven weeks since the Covid-19 lockdown in the UK began, national broadcaster Channel 5 has grown its peak time share of viewing more17% year-on-year during peak time hours, outpacing, said the company any other UK commercial terrestrial channel in that time.





The UK broadcaster added that from 23 March to 7June 2020, in the 18:00–23:00 timeslot its share of viewing had increased from 3.64% to 4.27%.



Attributing reasons for the rise, Channel 5 said that the strong ratings during lockdown were primarily been driven by factual and drama programming. It revealed that royal documentary Princess Anne: The Daughter Who Should Be Queen and real-time documentary series Police: Hour of Duty achieved 2.1 million and 1.9 million viewers respectively.



Meanwhile, series two of psychological thriller Blood (pictured) drew over 1.9 million viewers, whilst a number of returning favourites continue to perform, including The Yorkshire Vet (2 million), Police Interceptors (2 million) and Springtime On The Farm (1.7 million).



“Covid-19 has significantly impacted our programming pipeline, so it’s encouraging to see this growth in Channel 5’s peak time share of viewing in spite of the recent challenges,” said Ben Frow, director of programmes at



“We’ve kept a steady focus on providing a genuine alternative for viewers, with The UK broadcaster added that from 23 March to 7June 2020, in the 18:00–23:00 timeslot its share of viewing had increased from 3.64% to 4.27%.Attributing reasons for the rise, Channel 5 said that the strong ratings during lockdown were primarily been driven by factual and drama programming. It revealed that royal documentary Princess Anne: The Daughter Who Should Be Queen and real-time documentary series Police: Hour of Duty achieved 2.1 million and 1.9 million viewers respectively.Meanwhile, series two of psychological thriller Blood (pictured) drew over 1.9 million viewers, whilst a number of returning favourites continue to perform, including The Yorkshire Vet (2 million), Police Interceptors (2 million) and Springtime On The Farm (1.7 million).“Covid-19 has significantly impacted our programming pipeline, so it’s encouraging to see this growth in Channel 5’s peak time share of viewing in spite of the recent challenges,” said Ben Frow, director of programmes at Channel 5 owner ViacomCBS Networks UK commenting on the viewing figures.“We’ve kept a steady focus on providing a genuine alternative for viewers, with content that is both escapist and familiar, and it’s a relief that we are now able to get back into production, so that we will be able to continue refreshing the schedule.”