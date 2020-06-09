The worries in the early days of the lockdown that the added millions of at-home workers would place an intolerable strain on networks causing video services to fail have not been realised and research from Nokia has shown just how the networks have coped despite unprecedented peaks and aggregate traffic.
Indeed, the leading network technology says that after measuring performance from 9 February to 24 May 2020, the way in which the networks weathered the storm shows precisely the importance of enterprise and residential ones as a vital infrastructure for a society.
Looking at the US in particular, Nokia found that peak network traffic has normalised at 25-30% above pre-pandemic levels and that aggregate traffic volumes continue to be over 25% above pre-pandemic levels. This is with video streaming rates back to normal almost everywhere with now speed/quality reductions in services.
Putting this into context, in mid-March 2020 operators around the world had expressed genuine concerns that with unprecedented numbers asked to work from home, inevitably making vastly increased usage of high-quality video services as well as video-on-demand, there are concerns that overloaded networks will not be able to cope with the added overheads. Indeed the leading providers in the UK and Spain reported that their fixed and mobile networks had experienced a traffic explosion as a result of the expansion of Covid-19 and the measures and recommendations derived from it.
Looking at traffic peaks to see how networks handled the most demanding usage times, which for wireline networks, which were dominated by video traffic, Nokia found that peak traffic levels exceeded their pre-pandemic levels by 30% or more during the weekend of 22/23 March. They then stabilised in the range of 20-30% above the levels recorded in the first week of February 2020.
Video streaming rates for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and streaming video services remained consistent. Nokia noted that after the temporary measures introduced by the likes of Netflix and then Amazon and YouTube seemed now to be waning, and average bitrates for these services were returning to their pre-pandemic levels. It added that the return to normal saw more traffic for some of these video services sourced from on-net network caches - as opposed to being delivered from external CDNs, across peering and transit links.
The Nokia study noted that many US Tier-1 service providers stated that their quarterly or yearly capacity upgrades happened in a matter of a few weeks and that customer experiences for entertainment occurred without interruption or service degradation. This said Nokia served as a great testimony to service providers’ ability to address these peak traffic demands and overall traffic volumes.
