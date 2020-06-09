Award-winning producer and studio executive Rola Bauer has been announced as president of international television productions at MGM, charged with driving the studio’s business into new markets and expanding international growth.





A Golden Globe and two-time Emmy nominated PGA Producer, Bauer is said to be able to bring a unique perspective to the English language co-production arena having produced acclaimed international productions, led out of Continental Europe and attracting heavyweight US partners. She most recently served as partner and creative force at



Based in Munich for her new role, Bauer will split her time between MGM’s European and US offices and will oversee development, production and co-productions for MGM’s International Television scripted content for international markets.



Bauer will report to MGM Television Group chairman Mark Burnett who commenting on the appointment said: “Rola is an important member of the scripted creative community with exceptional taste in material and deep long-term relationships with many talented creators, directors and actors across Global television. We are thrilled to continue building on our successful line-up of programming with Rola, while tapping into new markets and audiences and further expanding our international growth. Rola will be leading that growth.”



Bauer added: "Mark Burnett…along with the leadership at the studio, share a vision to further strengthen the iconic MGM brand internationally, which was very inspiring for me to hear. I'm honoured and excited to have this chance to be a part of it, and to work with the impressive MGM and EPIX teams to create synergies across the companies. As the world changes and our industry continues to evolve, MGM will build a bridge with co-production partnerships to further expand on the studio's ongoing successful global growth."