Aiming to accelerate the global adoption of cloud TV services, video software provider Synamedia, the world’s largest independent, has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).





By combining AWS’s public cloud expertise with that of Synamedia video software, the two firms say that video service providers can create and monetise ‘compelling’ multiscreen video experiences using Synamedia’s Infinite cloud TV platform and realise the benefits of the AWS cloud platform.



Infinite is designed to allow allows video service providers to process, secure, distribute and monetise premium video across all devices. It uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a personalised TV experience that boosts revenues and supports a range of security services to protect operators’ revenue streams.



Operators already using Synamedia’s Infinite cloud TV platform on AWS include Astro in Malaysia, which is enhancing its service to deliver premium video experiences to subscribers across all devices, and E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group, which



The latter deployment is described as ‘game changing’ and is designed to provide operators in the MENA region and Pakistan with the ability to launch and run multi-screen, multi-language OTT services quickly and cost-effectively. It is already live in Egypt and will launch soon in Saudi Arabia and additional markets will follow in due course. The platform complements E-Vision's existing content and channel licensing business, which spans Hollywood studios, Bollywood and regional Arabic productions as well as over 550 TV channels.



"AWS is becoming increasingly important as more of our customers choose our end-to-end cloud TV solutions running on the AWS cloud platform, to reap the benefits of greater flexibility, instant scalability and reliability," commented CTO Synamedia Nick Thexton. "As traditional pay-TV providers add IP services and transform their businesses, they need partners with proven experience in delivering broadcast-quality video to any device. Leaders in our respective fields, together we offer customers a level of expertise that is second to none."