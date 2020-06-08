Boosting the breadth of its content library, global news and media agency Ruptly has announced a strategic partnership with video library and creation platform Wochit.
Under the terms of the deal, clients of Wochit, which is used by over 350 media brands worldwide, will be able to draw on material from Ruptly’s archive catalogue and immediately edit and create their own videos within the Wochit platform.
Wochit believes that the new partnership enhances its user experience by bringing Ruptly’s news and general interest videos to its clients. Ruptly is renowned for unique stories and new perspectives not covered by other outlets and Wochit customers will now be able to access captivating content spanning genres from feel-good, human interest videos to hard news. Among the flagship content is Ruptly’s award-winning coverage of the Yellow Vest protests in France (pictured), and frontline visuals from Syria.
Clients on the platform – including USA Today, The Week, Focus Online and Der Spiegel – are also said to be able to benefit from Ruptly’s light news content, demand for which is said to have soared since the onset of the pandemic. Wochit users can now entertain their viewers with viral videos of everything from baby pandas and piano-playing chickens to weird and wonderful inventions and heart-warming personal stories.
“This is another exciting partnership for Ruptly, and we look forward to working with Wochit to share our wealth of content with new audiences around the world,” commented Ruptly chief commercial officer Matt Tabaccos. “By joining forces with this cutting-edge online video creation platform, we can keep more clients and their audiences enlightened and engaged, particularly as outlets around the world face many logistical issues in sourcing and creating fresh content at this time.”
“Our commitment to our video creators is to empower them with the best possible tools and content, as and when they need them,” added Jo Schmaltz, SVP strategic business development at Wochit. “We are proud to collaborate with Ruptly to provide our users with archive visual news content to create high-quality shareable videos in minutes.”
