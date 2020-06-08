A study from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) has revealed the growing extent of the connected TV (CTV) market in the US with notable growth in both homes and viewers.
The study Connected and 4K TVs 2020, LRG’s seventeenth annual study on TVs in the country surveyed about 2,000 TV households in the US.
In the research, 80% of US households had at least one connected TV device — including CTV devices, including connected smart TVs and stand-alone streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick or set-top box, Chromecast, or Apple TV, connected video game systems, and/or connected Blu-ray players — representing a six percentage point rise year-on-year. To show the growth over the decade, the figure was 57% in 2015, and 24% in 2010.
Overall, 40% of adults in US TV households watched video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared with 29% in 2018, 12% in 2015, and 1% in 2010. Older individuals were revealed to be using connected TV devices less often than others. Among all adults ages over 55, 18% watched video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared with 48% of ages 35-54 and 55% of ages 18-34.
Among those with any connected TV device, 64% had three or more devices – with a mean of 4.1 devices per connected TV household. Nearly three in five US households had at least one connected smart TV – up from 47% in 2018, 22% in 2015, and 8% in 2010 and 56% of TV households had at least one stand-alone streaming device – up from 46% in 2018, 23% in 2015, and 3% in 2011.
Looking at who watched on a daily basis, the survey found that a quarter of adults watched video on a TV via a stand-alone device, 20% via an Internet-enabled Smart TV app, 11% via a connected game system, and 3% via a connected Blu-ray player.
“The data in this study indicate that there are now nearly 400 million connected TV devices in US TV households. This is an increase from about 250 million connected TV devices in 2016. And these totals do not even include pay-TV set-top boxes that can be used to access content from the Internet,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group commenting on the Connected and 4K TVs 2020 research.
“Along with this increase in the number of devices, the percent of adults in the U.S. using these connected devices to watch video on a TV each day has more than doubled—growing from nineteen to forty percent—in just the past four years.”
In the research, 80% of US households had at least one connected TV device — including CTV devices, including connected smart TVs and stand-alone streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick or set-top box, Chromecast, or Apple TV, connected video game systems, and/or connected Blu-ray players — representing a six percentage point rise year-on-year. To show the growth over the decade, the figure was 57% in 2015, and 24% in 2010.
Overall, 40% of adults in US TV households watched video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared with 29% in 2018, 12% in 2015, and 1% in 2010. Older individuals were revealed to be using connected TV devices less often than others. Among all adults ages over 55, 18% watched video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared with 48% of ages 35-54 and 55% of ages 18-34.
Among those with any connected TV device, 64% had three or more devices – with a mean of 4.1 devices per connected TV household. Nearly three in five US households had at least one connected smart TV – up from 47% in 2018, 22% in 2015, and 8% in 2010 and 56% of TV households had at least one stand-alone streaming device – up from 46% in 2018, 23% in 2015, and 3% in 2011.
Looking at who watched on a daily basis, the survey found that a quarter of adults watched video on a TV via a stand-alone device, 20% via an Internet-enabled Smart TV app, 11% via a connected game system, and 3% via a connected Blu-ray player.
“The data in this study indicate that there are now nearly 400 million connected TV devices in US TV households. This is an increase from about 250 million connected TV devices in 2016. And these totals do not even include pay-TV set-top boxes that can be used to access content from the Internet,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group commenting on the Connected and 4K TVs 2020 research.
“Along with this increase in the number of devices, the percent of adults in the U.S. using these connected devices to watch video on a TV each day has more than doubled—growing from nineteen to forty percent—in just the past four years.”