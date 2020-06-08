Global content creator, producer and distributor Endemol Shine Group has launched three channels in the US with Roku in addition to partnering with the streaming TV provider for the launch of The Roku Channel in the UK.
The deal will see Reel Truth Crime, DIY Daily and Wipeout Xtra available on The Roku Channel in the US, which is the home for free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. Flagship show Reel Truth Crime features crime content such as Crime Investigation Australia and Ross Kemp on Gangs; Restore is a home, garden and lifestyle channel which showcases series including Restoration Home and Build a New Life in the Country; and Wipeout Xtra is home to physical gameshows such as the UK version of Total Wipeout hosted by Richard Hammond.
Powered by streaming technology partner Wurl, the three originally created consumer facing brands feature a number of shows from Endemol Shine Group’s content archive.
The Roku Channel in the UK will offer content with no subscriptions, fees or logins from Endemol Shine’s library such as Animal Park, Bananas in Pyjamas, McLeod’s Daughters and Wipeout (Australia and Canada) are available on The Roku Channel.
The Roku Channel is available on Roku streaming players, Hisense Roku TVs, plus NOW TV and Sky Q devices.
“We are excited to work with world class entertainment publishers like Endemol Shine, to offer our customers the best possible entertainment slate across the globe,” said Jennifer Vaux, director content acquisition at Roku commenting on the deal.
Added Kasia Jablonska, head of digital distribution and monetisation, Endemol Shine Group, said, “Roku [is a] market leader in the TV streaming space. We’ve had a successful partnership for a while now and we are delighted to extend this partnership to increase the distribution of our world-class content in the US and the UK with our extensive and diverse catalogue and specially curated genre channels.”
