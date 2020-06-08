Despite the travails of the industry, in particular through cord-cutting, two-thirds of the world’s pay-TV operators are set to gain subscribers between 2019 and 2025 according to a study from Digital TV Research.





The Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts report surveyed 502 operators across 135 countries, 134 of who provided services over digital cable, 118 analogue cable, 283 satellite, 140 IPTV and 57 DTT.



The top 50 operators were found to have accounted for 46% of the world’s pay-TV subscribers by the end of 2019 but Digital TV Research found that the current top ten will lose subscribers over the next five years, with the next 40 operators flat. Operators beyond these positions ae set to gain subscribers.



The study also found that by 2025 14 operators will boast more than 10 million paying subscribers, just one more than at the end of 2019. Eight operators are projected to add more than 1 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025.



China Unicom is predicted to have the most subs, 19.96 million, followed by China Telecom (18.52 million). On the flip side, eight operators are expected to will lose a million or more subscribers between 2019 and 2025. In addition to China Radio, the next five losers will all be from the US. The Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts study also calculated that 59% of the operators will increase their revenues over the same period.