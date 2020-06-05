Going for a safe pair of hands, and looking to a person who has already stepped into the breach of the leading role in British media, the BBC has announced Tim Davie as its next Director-General.
When he takes up his new role from incumbent Tony Hall on 1 September, Davie will become 17th Director-General and brings 15 years’ experience at an executive level within the BBC, including his aforementioned a period as acting Director-General after the resignation of George Entwistle in 2012. Alongside this he boasts experience in senior brands and marketing roles at both Pepsico and Procter and Gamble.
Hall announced his plans to step down in January 2020 just as the Corporation was digesting the re-election of a UK government making disquieting remarks about the Licence Fee and how it is funded. In a message to staff about his departure, Hall told colleagues that he believed that he would be leaving the BBC in a much stronger place than when he joined, a very different organisation that was more innovative; more open; more inclusive; more efficient; more commercially aware.
Hall’s valediction may well be the generally well-regarded way in which the BBC has reacted to the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the UK, setting up the largest education offering in its history throughout the BBC’s estate and boosting entertainment output Commenting on the appointment of Davie he said: “I’m delighted that Tim has been appointed as the next Director-General. He is a fantastic leader. I wish him every success for the future. I know that the BBC is in safe hands.”
David added: his has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people. Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality. Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world. Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”
Hall announced his plans to step down in January 2020 just as the Corporation was digesting the re-election of a UK government making disquieting remarks about the Licence Fee and how it is funded. In a message to staff about his departure, Hall told colleagues that he believed that he would be leaving the BBC in a much stronger place than when he joined, a very different organisation that was more innovative; more open; more inclusive; more efficient; more commercially aware.
Hall’s valediction may well be the generally well-regarded way in which the BBC has reacted to the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the UK, setting up the largest education offering in its history throughout the BBC’s estate and boosting entertainment output Commenting on the appointment of Davie he said: “I’m delighted that Tim has been appointed as the next Director-General. He is a fantastic leader. I wish him every success for the future. I know that the BBC is in safe hands.”
David added: his has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people. Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality. Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world. Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”