Data from the Innovid IQ dashboard has found that for the week of beginning 24 May, after four weeks of year-over-year growth overall global video advertising volume dropped 8% year-on-year even with several vertical industries and connected TV maintainingtheir strength.
Launched in April, Innovid iQ is a free service to the advertising industry that gives marketers the weekly views of the evolving video ad landscape as Covid-19 changes how consumers engage with video. Based on an analysis of over 195 billion impressions across more than 600 advertisers annually, the dashboard highlights the changes in video ad campaign impressions and engagement week-over-week, as well as impressions by publisher type and device.
The latest survey showed that for the week in question, verticals including CPG (+ 59%), Telecom (+18%), Finance (+11%), and Pharma (+3%) experienced annually volume growth. However, Auto and Retail continued to see significant declines, down 80% and 37% respectively. In addition, Innovid found connected TV continued to grow beyond the curve with 36% year-over-year volume increases despite continued declines across other device types such as mobile , falling 26% compared with the same time, and PC (-20%).
The Innovid iQ dashboard also saw global video experience a 1% decline in volume week-over-week. For the second week in a row, mobile drove the largest share (43%) of impressions delivered, followed by CTV (39%) and PC (18%). On the publisher front, programmatic publishers led growth with a 33% year-over-year impression volume.
The latest survey showed that for the week in question, verticals including CPG (+ 59%), Telecom (+18%), Finance (+11%), and Pharma (+3%) experienced annually volume growth. However, Auto and Retail continued to see significant declines, down 80% and 37% respectively. In addition, Innovid found connected TV continued to grow beyond the curve with 36% year-over-year volume increases despite continued declines across other device types such as mobile , falling 26% compared with the same time, and PC (-20%).
The Innovid iQ dashboard also saw global video experience a 1% decline in volume week-over-week. For the second week in a row, mobile drove the largest share (43%) of impressions delivered, followed by CTV (39%) and PC (18%). On the publisher front, programmatic publishers led growth with a 33% year-over-year impression volume.