In what is the first format sale for the relationship-based reality series, Discovery Networks has commissioned Nordisk Film TV Denmark to produce a local adaptation of Keshet Productions’ Singletown.
Originally produced by Keshet for ITV2 in the UK, Singletown sees five couples press pause on their relationships and spend a summer 'living their best single lives' in a major city.
The newly separated couples and their four new flatmates move into in two luxury Singletown apartments and embark an indulgent summer full of money-can’t-buy exclusive dates, out of this world parties and unforgettable experiences. At the end of each week, the couples meet to take apart in the Love Locket ceremony. Will they choose to reunite and leave the show as a couple or will one, or both of them, choose to stay single and remain.
Singletown debuted strongly in the UK, with the first episode performing well in the 16-34 target demographic, beating it on the night in a head-to-head battle. The episode went on to achieve a strong consolidated viewership of 416,000 individuals. Across the whole 15x60’ series, which was stripped weeknights at 9pm on ITV2 from 2 September 2019, 43% of viewers were 16-34 year olds.
Casting has already begun for the 16x43’ series for Denmark, which starts shooting in Copenhagen in July. Commenting on the new commission, Ulrik Joergensen, CEO of Nordisk Film TV, Denmark said: “Singletown is a super fresh example of reality with a purpose. This format tells new sides of the love life that has never been seen on television before. It´s a ground-breaking format that of course is entertaining, but in the end also will give a new perspective on relationships.”
Keshet International is also distributing the finished tape alongside the format for Keshet Productions, with talks on-going with various buyers around the world. Remarking upon how such sales are progressing and the new deal, Rose Hughes, KI’s VP of sales, said: “When we first started talking to clients about Singletown, we knew we had a fresh and exciting new relationship-based format that was proven to genuinely engage younger audiences. What we didn’t know then is that this is also the perfect format to help us bridge the gap between full lockdown and normality. Singletown is a relatable primetime entertainment format that doesn’t need a studio audience and can be shot locally without the need for international travel.”
The newly separated couples and their four new flatmates move into in two luxury Singletown apartments and embark an indulgent summer full of money-can’t-buy exclusive dates, out of this world parties and unforgettable experiences. At the end of each week, the couples meet to take apart in the Love Locket ceremony. Will they choose to reunite and leave the show as a couple or will one, or both of them, choose to stay single and remain.
Singletown debuted strongly in the UK, with the first episode performing well in the 16-34 target demographic, beating it on the night in a head-to-head battle. The episode went on to achieve a strong consolidated viewership of 416,000 individuals. Across the whole 15x60’ series, which was stripped weeknights at 9pm on ITV2 from 2 September 2019, 43% of viewers were 16-34 year olds.
Casting has already begun for the 16x43’ series for Denmark, which starts shooting in Copenhagen in July. Commenting on the new commission, Ulrik Joergensen, CEO of Nordisk Film TV, Denmark said: “Singletown is a super fresh example of reality with a purpose. This format tells new sides of the love life that has never been seen on television before. It´s a ground-breaking format that of course is entertaining, but in the end also will give a new perspective on relationships.”
Keshet International is also distributing the finished tape alongside the format for Keshet Productions, with talks on-going with various buyers around the world. Remarking upon how such sales are progressing and the new deal, Rose Hughes, KI’s VP of sales, said: “When we first started talking to clients about Singletown, we knew we had a fresh and exciting new relationship-based format that was proven to genuinely engage younger audiences. What we didn’t know then is that this is also the perfect format to help us bridge the gap between full lockdown and normality. Singletown is a relatable primetime entertainment format that doesn’t need a studio audience and can be shot locally without the need for international travel.”