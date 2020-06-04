Swedish operator Com Hem has expanded its partnership with 3 Screen Solutions and Technicolor Connected Home in a project where its Tv Hub has become one of the industry’s first major operators to adopt Android P, the latest version of Google’s Android TV Operator Tier offering for service providers.
On launch in 2018Com Hem TV Hub was one of the world’s first major Android N deployment based on Android TV Operator Tier providing a fully customised experience with integrated Google TV services. Since launch, it has featured a 3SS-designed and deployed UI/UX with Custom Launcher based on the 3READY Product Framework.
The upgrade to Android P was carried out by an integrated team involving Com Hem, 3SS and Technicolor Connected Home, and was optimised through the modern principles of agile development, including SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework). SAFe is a customer-centric team-based product development framework which is designed to accelerate and optimise major projects. Simultaneous processes, a high level of collaboration and communication among all parties, with a shared, granular deliverables roadmap, ensure everyone is aware of inter-dependencies and all stay abreast of objectives’ status.
"We congratulate Tele2 [which took over Com Hem in 2018] for its ongoing congratulate ngoing commitment to innovation, and to providing best-possible experiences to subscribers,“ commented 3SS managing director Kai-Christian Borchers, “This development is also significant in that it demonstrates that Android TV is future-ready, and that live, deployed services can be upgraded to comply with ongoing Android version updates. This means that operators choosing to base their next-gen TV services on Android TV can be confident that they can offer their viewers all the very latest Android features throughout a service’s lifecycle.”
“Android P introduces additional flexibility for service providers to create applications and customise UX/UI experiences for subscribers,” added Mercedes Pastor, senior vice president for the Eurasia customer premises equipment business unit at Technicolor. “We have integrated these capabilities in our STB portfolio
