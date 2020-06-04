In what is the company’s first app on gaming consoles, FaceBank Group’s fuboTV live TV streaming service is now available on Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices.

With the new Xbox app, subscribers can stream fuboTV’s top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment TV channels, access video-on-demand (VOD) films and TV shows, and stay informed on the latest news through their local TV networks. Xbox One X and Xbox One S users can also stream 4K content. fuboTV is the only virtual MVPD to stream in Ultra HD 4K.

fuboTV says that its most popular product features have been integrated into the new Xbox One app, including the ability to launch live video, enabling the system to mirror a linear TV experience, with the last live channel watched automatically playing when the app is launched. Users can also flip through other channels while watching live video. They can also browse recommended sports, news and entertainment content - both live and on demand.

The Profiles feature that was launched on other fuboTV platforms in April has also been added to the Xbox launch. This lets up to six users within a subscription personalise their fuboTV experience. Each user can create their own profile, favourite channels (which sets the preferred order of how channels appear in the Electronic Program Guide) and DVR the content they want to watch.

fuboTV adds that personalised content recommendations for each profile will be launched soon and that it will continue to update the app in the coming months, optimising it for the Xbox One platform fuboTV will optimise Xbox’s faster load times to ensure less buffering such as when the user selects a live new channel to watch. It will further integrate the features on the Xbox One remote control to use more capabilities of its video player, including quick restart; jump ahead/jump back :15 during playback; and providing thumbnail previews during scrubbing.

Xbox users can subscribe to fuboTV by navigating to the app from the Microsoft Store on Xbox.Xbox.

“Microsoft makes it easy for us to bring our HTML5 TV application to their platform. We’ll continue to iterate on the app to leverage even more Xbox One features,” commented fuboTV CTO Geir Magnusson. “This is just the beginning! We look forward to bringing fuboTV’s HTML 5 TV application to even more platforms, including other gaming consoles and smart TVs.”