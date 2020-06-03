OTT and connected TV identity resolution technology provider Tru Optik is to integrate Deep Root’s proprietary audience-based segments – political, public affairs and corporate advocacy - within its political data cloud solution and offer access to political audience-based segments.





Tru Optik’s Political Data Cloud is designed to enable political advertisers to use OTT to target specific voter groups on a local, state or national level across such factors as party affiliation, past voting behaviour and issue orientation. Political data can be combined with behavioural, demographic and interest-based information, to create custom voter segments actionable across over 80 million US homes through leading publishers and ad tech platforms.



Through the integration, Tru Optik says that media companies and political advertisers will now be able to use Deep Root’s audience segments with data sets of voter history, consumer and behavioural insights across OTT/CTV. Mapped against



“There’s no denying that now, more than ever, registered voters are engaging in content from connected TV. Political candidates, campaigns and advocacy groups must recognise this and leverage these platforms in order to reach targeted voter audiences,” noted Richard Kosinski, executive vice president, sales, Tru Optik. “Deep Root’s scale of deterministic and modelled political data directly sourced from voters enhances our capabilities of offering unparalleled scale, accuracy and reach on ad-supported OTT and CTV.”



"Deep Root has invested heavily in building best-in-class audiences for political, public affairs, and corporate reputation advertisers. We are excited to partner with Tru Optik to power audience-based advertising across all OTT and CTV devices and platforms," added Deep Root Analytics chief revenue officer David Seawright. "This partnership will allow agencies and advertisers to leverage Deep Root's premium audiences in new ways and will elevate their digital targeting capabilities across an increasingly fractured landscape.