Claiming to be turbocharging video app development, OTT video applications creation, delivery and management firm Applicaster has launched Quick Brick, a new development framework available within its Zapp SaaS app development platform.
Noting the enhanced Zapp’s USPs, Applicaster says that it has taken a once complicated process and brought its functionality to a level that frees up developers and enables fast UI to be built and optimised after launch by non-developers. The new Quick Brick framework also sets out to accelerate Zapp’s ability to streamline the design, deployment and management of complex video apps across Android, iOS, Apple TV (tvOS), Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung and LG TVs.
The new core framework not only simplifies app development by eliminating the need for coding the visual elements of OTT apps in multiple languages, it is said to enable agile, iterative development of apps that can quickly adapt and respond to market requirements, shrink time to market, reduce development and maintenance costs and increase post-launch agility. It is also said to accelerate return on investment.
Zapp Studio’s new design toolkit is designed to provide direct control over hundreds of design attributes, shrinking the time required to create unique, bespoke apps without writing any code and easing developer workload. With an enhanced developer toolkit, developers can create bespoke user interfaces that scale across mobile and TV platforms.
App features based on Zapp’s pluggable architecture - accessible via Zapp Marketplace - can now be developed once and applied across multiple platforms. For example, UI login plug-ins like Search or Play Next now require a single Javascript developer to support all platforms.
All of the new capabilities provided by Quick Brick are available to Zapp users immediately as part of their Zapp platform subscription.
“From day one, the Zapp platform was created to enable media companies to quickly launch and update great video experiences, and at the same time as make better use of their development resources” explained Applicaster co-founder and CEO Jonathan Laor. “With the new Quick Brick framework, we are further empowering our users to take control of their app destiny and self-manage their video apps like they’re used to with their other digital properties like their websites. Thanks to Zapp, now you don’t need a computer science degree to deploy beautiful apps like Netflix or Hulu.”
The new core framework not only simplifies app development by eliminating the need for coding the visual elements of OTT apps in multiple languages, it is said to enable agile, iterative development of apps that can quickly adapt and respond to market requirements, shrink time to market, reduce development and maintenance costs and increase post-launch agility. It is also said to accelerate return on investment.
Zapp Studio’s new design toolkit is designed to provide direct control over hundreds of design attributes, shrinking the time required to create unique, bespoke apps without writing any code and easing developer workload. With an enhanced developer toolkit, developers can create bespoke user interfaces that scale across mobile and TV platforms.
App features based on Zapp’s pluggable architecture - accessible via Zapp Marketplace - can now be developed once and applied across multiple platforms. For example, UI login plug-ins like Search or Play Next now require a single Javascript developer to support all platforms.
All of the new capabilities provided by Quick Brick are available to Zapp users immediately as part of their Zapp platform subscription.
“From day one, the Zapp platform was created to enable media companies to quickly launch and update great video experiences, and at the same time as make better use of their development resources” explained Applicaster co-founder and CEO Jonathan Laor. “With the new Quick Brick framework, we are further empowering our users to take control of their app destiny and self-manage their video apps like they’re used to with their other digital properties like their websites. Thanks to Zapp, now you don’t need a computer science degree to deploy beautiful apps like Netflix or Hulu.”