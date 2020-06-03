Using machine learning and business analytics, streaming provider Watch Brasil has deployed the Jump Data-Driven Video Deep Recommender solution to enhance content discovery and personalised recommendations.





Watch Brasil offers exclusive services for Internet providers, offering subscribers films, TV series, documentaries, and children’s content, Watch Brasil has implemented a structure that adds value to Internet providers by using high performance technologies based on machine learning and data driven business analytics.



The company was recently chosen to collaborate with



Jump’s machine learning-powered content recommendation tool supports video content personalization. After tracking and analysing user content consumption and content similarity patterns, it will provide recommendations for Watch Brasil’s customer base.



“We are witnessing a perfect storm in the video industry: unparalleled consumption as people spend more time in front of their screens; intense competition with

new entrants of all sizes; and a proliferation of artificial intelligence technology. All of this is completely changing the video market as we know it,” commented Jerónimo Macanás, CEO and co-founder of Jump.



“We love that we are in a position to help fuel innovation, teaming with Watch Brasil to successfully address key industry challenges through personalisation and content recommendation and discovery. We are fully committed to contributing to the improvement of Watch Brasil’s business through the effective use of its business data.”



