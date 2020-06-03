In a move that the operator and the content provider almost certainly regard as no gamble in the home of high-stakes gaming, Monaco Telecom’s customers will now have access to three of SPI/FilmBox’s popular channels, namely Gametoon HD, FightBox HD and Fast&FunBox HD.
The channels will be offered as part of the operator’s sports package through an exclusive arrangement.
Created by gaming and eSports enthusiasts, Gametoon HD features game reviews, eSports tournaments and exclusive game walkthroughs and sessions from popular streamers with a large fan-base, such as Dan Gheesling, Bifuteki and Lothar. FightBox HD broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world, offering tournaments such as such as KOK World Series, RXF MMA Championship, and MFC Makowski Fighting Championship. Fast&FunBox HD (pictured) offers programming dedicated to sports spanning various disciplines.
Commenting on the deal, Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International said: “SPI/FilmBox and Monaco Telecom have signed a new distribution agreement to enrich the Sports Package for all subscribers with three diverse, high energy entertainment channels. Definitely an achievement worth sharing.”
“We are proud to include SPI/FilmBox’s channels in our Sports TV package. eSport, MMA or high adrenaline disciplines are more and more popular, we are sure our audience will love these new channels,” added Martin Peronnet, CEO at Monaco Telecom.
