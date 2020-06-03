Leading operators Bell Canada and Telefónica Deutschland have announced plans to deploy 5G networks across their respective territories, enabled by essential technology from Swedish communications technology provider Ericsson.
Bell Canada’s 5G deal with Ericsson builds on a longstanding partnership between the companies, which includes 4G LTE network provision. High among the key use cases envisaged by the operator for the capacity offered by its 5G network are mobile 4K video, immersive augmented reality, connected vehicles and industrial IoT automation. The operator is using Ericsson 5G radio access network (RAN) technology for the network and hopes to expand coverage to Canadian cities and rural locations following the 3.5 GHz spectrum auction by the national government that is due to take place later in 2020.
“Ericsson plays an important role in enabling Bell’s award-winning LTE network and we’re pleased to grow our partnership into 5G mobile and fixed wireless technology,” commented Stephen Howe, Bell Canada chief technology officer. “5G’s high-capacity and near-instant connections will enable next-generation applications like mobile 4K video and immersive augmented reality…on a massive scale, and our plan is to deliver the benefits of the 5G wireless revolution.”
Niklas Heuveldop, president and head of Ericsson North America, added: “We are proud to have earned Bell’s trust to be selected as one of their key partners and significantly expand our existing relationship to accelerate the transformation of their network with 5G mobile and fixed wireless technology…Bell will be able to provide Canadian consumers…with innovative experiences and services whether they are on the move or at home, regardless if they are in urban or rural areas.”
Over in Germany, operating under the O2 brand, Telefónica Deutschland will implement a completely independent 5G core network with full cloud compatibility in its infrastructure by 2021, using Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core technology. The capacities of the new core network are dimensioned to ensure the growing transport and data transmission tasks in view of the massively increasing data streams of O2 customers over the long term. The operator adds that thanks to the independent architecture of the core network, it will be able to realise 5G such as network slicing or edge computing, the latter especially important in ensuring the delivery of high-quality mobile video experiences.
"With our cloud compatible 5G core network, we are entering a new technology era," says Mallik Rao, chief technology and information officer of Telefónica Deutschland. "Gigabit data rates, real-time communication and massive IoT - these visions are now becoming reality. We have a clear plan for the further development of our network infrastructure towards a standalone 5G network that can handle the massive data streams of the future and open up new digital business models for all our customers.
